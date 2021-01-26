Vizag student bags Bal Shakti Puraskar–2021

Visakhapatnam: Ameya Lagudu, a class VIII student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, has been selected for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar -2021 under the art and culture category.

The Government of India has been awarding Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar on the Republic Day to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with the awardees and appreciated them for their contribution to diverse fields. The Prime Minister said they should not stop working and contribute to the country. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was present during the videoconference.

Ameya has been learning classical dance forms – Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi since her childhood and received several awards.

Close to 32 applicants applied for the Bal Shakti Puraskar – 2021 under various categories.