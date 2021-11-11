Vizag to host National Rally Championship

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said a car rally will be organised in the city to boost the brand image of Visakhapatnam.

Participating in a conference here on Wednesday, the minister said it's the first time the 2021-22 season of FMSI Indian National Rally Championship will be held from December 16 to 18 with all the necessary permits.

The minister said more tourists will get attracted to the city if car rallies such as this would be held in Visakhapatnam.

The event will be conducted by the Karnataka Motorsport Club.

Srinivasa Rao urged the motorists to wear helmets, seat belts and safety standards while driving. He said parents should keep an eye on their children to stay away from racing. The event is expected to break records in terms of participation and includes the support of various organisations such as MRF and JK Tyre.