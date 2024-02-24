Live
Vizianagaram: Awareness created among tribals on EVMs
Vizianagaram : Vizianagaram district administration has taken up initiative to create awareness among tribal people living in remote villages on voting through EVMs as part of SVEEP.
As per the instructions of the district collector S Nagalakshmi to create awareness on voting through EVMs, a group of booth level officers from S Kota mandal visited Daraparthi, a tribal hamlet on Friday and explained to the people how to cast their vote through EVMs.
It is noted that tribal people of surrounding villages will gather at Daraparthi for weekly shandy on every Friday.
The election team used this opportunity to reach the tribal people to create awareness on voting through Electronic Voting Machines.
Daraparthi is a hamlet under Pallapu Dungada, a polling station identified as inaccessible by the district administration for the general elections.