Vizianagaram: Blood donation camp organised
Vizianagaram : Dr K Tirumala Prasad, MD of Tirumala Medicover hospital, organised a blood donation camp on Wednesday and collected good number of blood units. He said that they are conducting blood donation camps to meet the scarcity of blood and to serve the patients who are in emergency condition.
He appealed to the youth to donate blood frequently and don’t think that giving blood will cause weakness. He explained that though the healthy person donates blood twice in a year, it would not affect the health in any way. “We can produce medical equipment and medicines but we can’t produce the blood. There is only one option to get it, which is collecting from donors. So, all healthy men and women can donate blood and save lives,” he said.