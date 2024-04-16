Vizianagaram: Jagan crippled irrigation in North Andhra says Chandrababu Naidu

Vizianagaram dist : “Stone-peltingincident which the Chief Minister described as ‘God’s Script’ is nothing but a diversionary tactic as he knows that YSRCP was losing the elections. It was another “cheap trick,” to try and get some sympathy but it has backfired,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his road show at Rajam and Palasa on Monday. Stating that this Chief Minister is a master in blaming others for the crime he commits, Naidu asked people to analyse what the kind of damage the YSRCP government had done to North Andhra during the last five years and what the opposition alliance proposes to do in next five years to ensure that this region becomes a hub for various employment generation activities.

He said soon after coming to power, the NDA alliance government would fill 25,000 police constable posts and will issue notification for mega DSC to fill the vacant teacher posts. Referring to the irrigation projects, Naidu said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government ignored the irrigation sector in North Andhra. While TDP spent about Rs 1,600 crore on these projects between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP government spent a mere Rs 594 crore.

Naidu said despite the Hudhud cyclone, he had made Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of the state but the Jagan-led government converted it into a drug capital. Recently 25,000 tonnes of drugs were seized. What happened to the case is still not known. The Jagan government has no love for the Visakhapatnam region. He and other leaders like Vijayasai Reddy and S V Subba Reddy have a love for the wealth from this region, including land.



Naidu said people should contemplate if this plundering could continue or put a halt to it. “Why outsiders like Vijayasai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy should be allowed to rule the roost here,” he said.

Referring to the Bhogapuram airport for which he acquired land and laid foundation stone, Naidu said if TDP was in power, it would complete the green field airport by now.

He said the rule of “demons,” was coming to an end in less than a month now and people should exercise their vote and ensure that this government was thrown out. Soon after that the NDA government would take measures to reopen all closed industries.

Assuring the people that he will personally take the responsibility to promote youth as leaders and provide required skill development based on their interests, Naidu said, "I will be the driver for the State and will put in on fast-track development by completing all the pending projects in the North Andhra region, including the Palakonda road, outer ring road for Rajam and Thotapalli project canals.”

