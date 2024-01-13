Vizianagaram: Lendi organises Sankranti Sambaralu

Vizianagaram : Lendi College of Engineering organised Sankranti Sambaralu in a grand manner reflecting the traditions and customs.

College is decorated with rangolis and students wore traditional costumes, Kolatas, Haridasa Nama Sankirtans, kites and exciting dances were performed by young girls.

Chairman P Madhusudan Rao said that their institution always strives for education with values. Principal Dr V V Rama Reddy said the college was achieving tremendous progress in academic and employment fields. Placement dean G Prakash Babu said that their students got 239 offers this academic year, including two in Amazon with a package of 23 lakh, 92 in Accenture with a package of 4.5 to 6.6 lakh.

He said that four mechanical engineers got jobs in Bosch with a package of 4.5 and four in Hexaware with 6 lakh package.