Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Preliminary arrangements for polls Commence
- Big Tree Quest hunt for green heritage in Nagarkurnool
- Hyderabad: Tree census, drive to save greenery in city
- YS Sharmila to meet Chandrababu Naidu to invite to her son's wedding
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 13 January, 2024
- Visakhapatnam: Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar to address youth on Jan 30
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 13 January 2024
- EV&DM conducts mock drills for fire safety
- National Youth Day held in Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Vizianagaram: Lendi organises Sankranti Sambaralu
Just In
Vizianagaram: Lendi organises Sankranti Sambaralu
Lendi College of Engineering organised Sankranti Sambaralu in a grand manner reflecting the traditions and customs.
Vizianagaram : Lendi College of Engineering organised Sankranti Sambaralu in a grand manner reflecting the traditions and customs.
College is decorated with rangolis and students wore traditional costumes, Kolatas, Haridasa Nama Sankirtans, kites and exciting dances were performed by young girls.
Chairman P Madhusudan Rao said that their institution always strives for education with values. Principal Dr V V Rama Reddy said the college was achieving tremendous progress in academic and employment fields. Placement dean G Prakash Babu said that their students got 239 offers this academic year, including two in Amazon with a package of 23 lakh, 92 in Accenture with a package of 4.5 to 6.6 lakh.
He said that four mechanical engineers got jobs in Bosch with a package of 4.5 and four in Hexaware with 6 lakh package.