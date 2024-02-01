Vizianagaram: New JC Kartheek takes charge

Vizianagaram : K Kartheek of 2000 batch IAS officer took charge as joint collector of the district in the place of Mayur Ashok, who is posted at Vizag as joint collector. The new JC has completed his engineering graduation in IIT Bombay and got his initial training in Kadapa district after getting selected as IAS. He works as sub-collector in Penugonda and later posted as joint collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Now he has been appointed here as additional district magistrate and joint collector. He met collector S Nagalakshmi before taking charge.