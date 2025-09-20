Live
VMRDA Children’s Arena resumes skill training for children
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) resumed programmes related to children at its Children's Arena.
Announcing this in the city, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Metropolitan Commissioner KS Vishwanathan informed that a host of programmes are lined up for the target group from Sunday (September 21).
Children are being given free admission to various training programmes organised every Sunday at the arena and the sessions will be facilitated with the support of experienced trainers, they informed.
A number of skill development programmes and workshops will be hosted at the premises. They include communication skills, public speaking skills, orientation on music, drawing and painting along with sessions in science related topics, storytelling, art and craft, quiz, classes in Artificial Intelligence coding, skills required for children in the 21st century, calligraphy, fun with Mathematics, workshop on acting will be organised.
Class X and Intermediate students will be trained in topics like career guidance and cartoon sketching skills.