VMRDA increases entry fee for parks and museums

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has increased the entrance fee for parks and museums across the city.

The revised ticket pricing will come into effect from December 1.

VMRDA commissioner A Mallikarjuna said the entry ticket prices of INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Kailasagiri Hill Park and subscription fee for walkers at Health Arena, car parking fee at Tenneti Park have been increased as per the recommendation of the VMRDA committee. Keeping the maintenance part in view, the decision towards the ticket hike was taken.

The current entry fee of Kursura Submarine Museum is Rs 40 for adults, Rs 20 for children and Rs 10 for school children (group). From December 1, the revised entry fee for adults is Rs 70, Rs 40 for children and Rs 20 for schoolchildren (group), VMRDA officials said.

At present, the entry fee for Kailasagiri Hill Park is Rs 5 for an adult and it is increased to Rs 10.

Even as there is no fee for Health Arena till the month end, the entry fee is fixed at Rs 10 for an adult, while free entry is facilitated to those below 12 years at the venue.

The officials said the monthly subscription for daily walkers at Health Arena has been fixed at Rs 50 per month and the annual subscription is Rs 500.

As of now, the car parking facility at Tenneti Park is free. From the next month, motorists have to pay Rs 10 for three hours. Also, ticket price for video camera permit at TU-142 Aircraft Museum is Rs 200.

Visitors are urged to follow the ban on single-use plastic at all the locations mentioned.