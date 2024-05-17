VPA achieves another feat in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: By achieving 10 million metric tonnes (MMTs) of cargo handling in just 45 days, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record for the financial year 2024-25.

The current achievement surpasses the previous record of 10 MMTs handled in 47 days during the previous financial year.

Appreciating the team, chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu underlined the need to work with dedication and efficiency.

Later, he highlighted the significant progress made by the port in the recent past and how it continues to stride forward in setting new benchmarks in cargo handling and other areas. He encouraged the team to focus on achieving sustainable goals in cargo handling by aiming at reaching a target of 90 MMTs of cargo volume in the current financial year.

Traffic manager G R V Prasada Rao and his team were appreciated for achieving the remarkable feat.

The VPA’s performance in meeting the key performance indicator was commended by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.