VPA achieves significant throughput in a record time

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority achieved a historic 80-MMT cargo milestone in a record time.

The remarkable cargo was handled in just 327 days as on February 21, during the financial year 2025-26.

In the illustrious 92-year history of Visakhapatnam Port, the achievement marks the fastest-ever record. While the port registered 80.11 MMT in 357 days in 2024-25, it recorded 80.02 MMT in 362 days in 2023-24 financial year. The present outstanding performance reflects VPA’s operational excellence, enhanced efficiency, strong stakeholder coordination and sustained growth momentum in cargo handling.

The port officials expressed confidence that under the leadership of the VPA chairperson M Angamuthu, the team is steering towards the ambitious target of recording 90 MMT for the financial year.

Appreciating the team, M Angamuthu congratulated the stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in cargo handling and expressed confidence that the port will successfully achieve the ambitious target of 90 MMT during the current financial year.