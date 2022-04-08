VPA aims at gaining second place in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: In the next three years, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) aims to gain the second place in cargo handling from the present fourth position, VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said. Sharing progress of the Sagarmala project that completed seven years and the completion of 89 years of the port, the VPA Chairman mentioned that the port handled 69.03 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo for 2021-22, the third highest record in the history of the port.

Briefing the performance of the VPA, the Chairman said a total of Rs 3,769 crore has been invested under the Sagarmala project. "In the process of giving a tough competition to the private ports, there is a need to bring in new clients to the port, handling new commodities which were not done earlier," Rama Mohana Rao explained.

As far as VPA is concerned, the Chairman said, a number of projects were taken up under Sagarmala. They include extension of existing container terminal at a cost of Rs.633 crore, upgradation of the existing facility for iron ore handling through design, build, finance, operate and transfer DBFOT model at a cost of Rs 580 crore, construction of the coastal berth at the port at Rs.45 crore, development of a flyover bridge from Sea Horse junction to Dock area at estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. "While some of the projects were completed, a few are in progress. The flyover project is in DPR stage," shared the Chairman.

The phase-II of multi modal logistics hub, conversion of existing berths EQ-2, EQ-3, EQ-4 and a part of EQ-5 were some of the projects completed.

However, the construction of cruise terminal berth and terminal building, electrification of VPT railway lines, a stretch of 38-km, construction of covered storage sheds in port and upgradation of fishing harbour on par with international standards are in progress.

About the drop in cargo handling, the Chairman said, there's an 11 percent drop in crude oil and decrease in iron ore and coking coal this year. "However, there is a rise in thermal coal to the tune of over 100 percent and 38 percent in steam coal," he informed.