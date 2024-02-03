VPA handles record quantity of coils in Jan

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled a record quantity of coils in the month of January.

The port handled a record quantity of 290 coils of 7,728 MT of steel HR coils with a gang hook output of 1,288 MT of Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

The cargo was loaded into MV Indian Ocean at EQ-3 on January 31 duly surpassing previously loaded record quantity of 35 2 coils, 7,581 MT of steel HR coils with a gang hook output of 968 MT of Tata Steel BSL Limited loaded into MV Beijing Venture at WQ-2 on June 17, 2020.

In the 90 years of the port’s cargo handling, VPA achieved the highest ever calendar month throughput of 73,43,936 MT (184 vessels) during January, duly surpassing the previous best record throughput in October, 2023, handling 72,24,782 MT (192 vessels).

Also, VPA achieved the highest interchange of trains to the tune of 1,299 (inward: 650 trains; outward: 649 trains) in the month of January against the previous best interchange of 1,250 (inward: 626 trains; outward: 629 trains) achieved inJuly, 2016.