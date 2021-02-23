VPT to sign 45 MoUs during Maritime India Summit

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust is signing close to 45 MoUs with the investors at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000 crore in the port-led industries.

They will be signed during the Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways scheduled from March 2 to 4 in a virtual mode.

With an aim to position Indian Maritime Sector on a par with the international standards by attracting domestic as well as international investments, the virtual MIS 2021 will be held for three days.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit. Sharing details about the event, Chairman of the Port Trust K Rama Mohana Rao exhorted the port-users, stakeholders and the general public to make use of the platform and keep tabs on the development in the Indian maritime sector along with the availability of employment opportunities on a large scale.

On March 3, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to take part in a special session and elaborate about the investment opportunities which can be explored in Andhra Pradesh.

The summit is going to draw the attention of government agencies, policy planners, investors and 20,000 delegates from across 42 countries.

The themes of the deliberations will largely focus on the development of the port infrastructure, shipbuilding, recycling and repair, hinterland connectivity, multi-modal logistics, coastal shipping, inland water transport, bulk cargo transportation, port-led industrialisation, green technologies, skill development and maritime financing.

RINL, AP State Maritime Board, non-major ports and the private terminal operators are setting up digital pavilions, stalls to showcase their activities and investment opportunities to the viewers.

Major Ports such as DG Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India, Shipyards, Dredging Corporation of India, Maritime Boards and other maritime agencies will sign MoUs for investments in the maritime sector, including development of the port-led industries.