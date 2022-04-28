Walkathon to conserve fuel

Visakhapatnam: As a part of 'SAKSHAM-2022' observance, GAIL (India) Ltd, Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) / Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) organised a walkathon in the city here on Wednesday.

The event saw participation from cross sections of society at Beach Road where the walkathon began at 6:30 am from YMCA.

Flagging off the walkathon, LS Rao, CGM, GAIL said the event aimed at sensitising citizens about fuel conservation for health and environment protection. He urged the denizens to minimise the use of petrol, diesel & LPG as much as possible.

The event,organised as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, was graced by eminent sports personalities from the city –M V Manikyalu, Former Olympian and Weightlifter, I. Venkateswara Rao, Dronacharya Awardee, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, a passionate marathon runner, etc. along with Stephen Patta, DGM GAIL.