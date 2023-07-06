Waltair division achieves highest ever loading

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division achieved its highest ever loading of 5.98 million tonnes (MT) in the month of June. The division has been experiencing positive growth in various areas during this financial year. In terms of freight loading, the division surpassed any June month’s loading in the past.

Additionally, the division has earned Rs 700.20 crore in freight earnings during the period which also turned out to be the highest for any previous June month. The earlier record was 5.50 MT of Rs. 623.34 crore earnings achieved in June 2021.

Further, the division accomplished its best ever iron ore loading rate this June. It achieved a loading rate of 14.7 rakes per day, equivalent to 1.90 MT of iron ore wherein the performance surpasses any previous June month’s loading rate. The previous record was 12.7 rakes per day (1.70 MT) registered in June 2021. Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appreciated the team members for their relentless efforts and added that such achievements indicate the division’s continuous growth and success in various aspects, particularly in freight loading and iron ore transportation.