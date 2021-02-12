Witnessing Visakha Ukku stir from close quarters

Visakhapatnam: Playing an active role in a protest is not new to Dandu Nageswara Rao. In 1972, it was a 13-day-long fast unto death in support of Jai Andhra movement. Years before, as a Matriculation student, he had witnessed the largest stir 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' from close quarters.

In an interaction with The Hans India, Nageswara Rao says that he is proud to be an eyewitness to such a massive stir that eventually emerged in favour of the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the city. "I was 15-year-old then. After school hours, we used to rush to the only Municipal Stadium at Velampeta to spend hours listening to the lectures delivered by the great leaders," recalls the 69-year-old.

Reminiscing his childhood days, Nageswara Rao says, "Most of us used to draw inspiration from the speeches of the freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanadham. It was when we got the revolution streaks."

Currently, working as the city president of CPM's cultural wing 'Praja Natya Mandali', Nageswara Rao says that fighting for a cause started much early in his life. Sharing his moments on the day when the police ordered firing on the protestors participating in Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku stir, Nageswara Rao says, "With the hunger strike observed by Amutha Rao and Seshayya, the movement reached a crescendo. On November 1, 1966, people took to the streets, raising slogans.