Woman complains against prison officials for sexually harassing her

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi wrote a letter to DG of the Central Prison to trace the whereabouts of Anantapur jailer Subba Reddy. The CP mentioned that a woman lodged a complaint that the Anantapur jailer harassed her to make nude video calls to him. According to the CP, the jailer met the woman at a function, and he started harassing her after that.

The woman lodged a complaint against the jailer in Visakhapatnam. The jailer too served for a while in Visakhapatnam. Based on the complaint received and evidence produced by the woman, the CP said investigation has been launched. However, with Subba Reddy’s mobile number unable to be reached by the police, the CP dashed a letter to the DG. Also, it is learnt that Subba Reddy used to frequently send friend requests to the woman on her social media platforms. Noticing that, her husband had earlier warned the jailer to stay away from his wife. Further investigation is in progress.