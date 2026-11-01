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Women students make a mark at RIC-2026
Visakhapatnam: Third-year students from Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at Vignan’s Institute of Engineering for Women brought laurels to the institution by demonstrating exceptional talent in Rashtriya Innovation Challenge (RIC)–2026.
Organised under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), the college’s student team, named ‘Rescue Swarm’, was selected at district level, securing an entry into State-level Rashtriya Innovation Challenge.
In recognition of their achievement, the team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 at the event held at Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Visakhapatnam.
The eight-member team includes S Mounisha, L Pravallika, A Sai Keerthana, B Bhavana Sri, M Uma Bhavani, AVV Shanmukha Priya, B Deepika and K Meghana.
Their project, titled ‘Rescue Swarm – Innovative Solutions for a Safer Society’, focused on developing technical solutions to address key societal safety challenges.
Assistant Professor in ECE Department and team’s mentor V Raju provided necessary technical guidance and support throughout the project’s development. Congratulating the students, D Vijayalakshmi, head of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), stated that such challenges cultivate innovative thinking, creativity, and the ability to design practical solutions for real-world issues.
College Principal B Arundhati wished the students success for the upcoming state-level competition and appreciated the mentor and Innovation Council for their efforts. Head of the ECE department D Venkata Ramana, Vice-Principal, deans, heads of all departments, and faculty members lauded the team for its dedication.
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