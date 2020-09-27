World Tourism Day: Avanthi Srinivas starts celebrations in Visakhapatnam, attracts tourists from world

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director Pravin Kumar, Chairman of AP Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and District Collector V. Vinay Chand inaugurated the World Tourism Day celebrations here on Sunday.

With an objective to enhance global tourism and socio, cultural and economic development of the global community, the World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 across the globe every year.

After three years, the World Tourism Day is being hosted in Visakhapatnam that attracts scores of tourists from across the world. The event helps in promoting cultural legacy and providing livelihoods in the rural regions, the tourism officials emphasised.

Rushikonda beach, which draws thousands of tourists on a daily basis, is nominated for Blue Flag certification among eight other beaches.

With Araku Valley, Lambasingi and other picturesque spots dotting the district, the Tourism Department officials said that Visakhapatnam has a great potential to attract people from across the world and gain prominence in the tourism landscape that is going to witness a major transformation in future.