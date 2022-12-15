Young man created nuisance at Visakha beach road, ASI and the other injured

A young woman created a nuisance while drinking beer on Visakha Beach Road and attacked ASI Satyanarayana with a liquor bottle. However, it missed and seriously injured a young man named Govind who was standing next to him.

Later, she kicked the ASI and assaulted him, seriously injuring him. The young woman abused ASI and threatened saying that his boyfriend is an influential man. She also warned in a drunken state that she will not allow any policeman to roam the road from tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the injured youth named Govind filed a complaint against the young woman at the Three town Police Station.

