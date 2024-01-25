YSRCP has a discreet tie-up with BJP, alleges Sharmila

Visakhapatnam : If every activist strives hard like a soldier, Congress is certain to come to power in the state, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila.

At a media conference here on Wednesday before the review meeting with the party cadre, Sharmila reiterated that people are vexed with both Central and state governments.

Predicting that the Congress has a great future in Andhra Pradesh, she exhorted the party workers to strive with dedication so that Congress tastes success in the ensuing polls.

Speaking about the Special Category Status (SCS), the APCC chief said neither the TDP nor the YSRCP carried out any serious agitation to seek SCS for Andhra Pradesh. Those who waged a serious battle for the SCS were kept behind the bars as Naidu allied with the BJP back then. While Naidu allied with the BJP in a transparent manner, the ruling party YSRCP is cheating the people of AP by nursing a 'discreet' alliance with the BJP. When the YSRCP was in the Opposition, Sharmila recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP carried out several protests demanding SCS but remained silent over the issue once the party came to power. “Andhra Pradesh is now deprived of both the SCS and special package,” Sharmila pointed out.

Sharing her views on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Sharmila criticised that the YSRCP failed to make any effort to save the VSP from getting privatised. She lamented that thousands of families are dependent on the VSP. “The strategic sale of the VSP could be stopped by Congress alone,” she assured.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy envisaged that Andhra Pradesh should be a stakeholder of Gangavaram Port with a vision to get the port into state’s fold after 30 years. “But in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, he sold the port for mere Rs 600 crore to Adani Group. How could people’s asset be sold to a private player,” she wondered.

Criticising the Union government, Sharmila said the Centre had failed in completing the Polavaram project, according SCS to AP and providing employment to unemployed youth. By being hand in glove with the BJP, the YSRCP made the people of Andhra Pradesh as slaves to the BJP government. The next two to three months are going to be quite crucial. Congress can form the government both in the state and centre if every member of the Congress Party comes together to wage a united battle.

Later, Sharmila held a review meeting with the party cadre of Anakapalli and ASR districts. Meanwhile, some of the locals joined the Congress and Sharmila welcomed them offering a party ‘kanduva’ to them.

Expressing solidarity with the Ukku protesters at Kurmannapalem junction, Sharmila assured that VSP would be continued as a PSU if Congress comes to power.