YSRCP plans to regain lost glory in Visakha

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP leaders said that the party had neglected its workers for the past five years and the volunteer system created a gap between the party cadre and people.

During the meeting, leaders told former minister Gudivada Amarnath that those were the main reasons for the party’s defeat in the General Elections.

After holding a meeting with the party cadre here on Thursday, the former minister said that they are reviewing the reasons for the party’s defeat and working out an action plan to revive it.

A detailed discussion would be held on the mistakes made during their regime and there would be a meeting with the party leaders and activists soon, he informed.

Amarnath appealed to the party ranks to organise YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary celebrations in a grand manner across Visakhapatnam district. Further, Amarnath stated that it has been a month since the alliance government came to power and the YSRCP would observe the alliance governance for another four months.

“The YSRCP would work on behalf of the public demand and issues and work towards resolving their problems. By knowing people’s problems and resolving them, the YSRCP would win people’s affection,” he expressed confidence.

Speaking about the volunteer system, Amarnath said that the system has provided a lot of service to the people.

He informed that he will keep a tab on opinions of the party activists, their problems and take them to the attention of the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the meeting, an activist opposed Amarnath’s leadership, while another group argued with him.

Agriculture Market Committee former chairman Baygani Sanni Krishna (Alfa Krishna) made it clear that they would work under the leadership of Amarnath and extend their support to him.

Deputy regional coordinator Tippala Nagireddy, City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, former MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah, north constituency coordinator KK Raju, deputy mayor Jiyyani Sridhar were present.