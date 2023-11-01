YSRCP scared over TDP, JSP alliance

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of Jana Sena Party (JSP) and TDP said the ruling party YSRCP is afraid of the alliance between the two main opposition parties.



A coordination committee meeting of both the parties was held at the district TDP office here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP leaders would not have any future, especially after the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that Naidu is the person who influences the country’s politics and he has crores of followers across the country and world. He alleged that Naidu was arrested by filing false cases only because of the political rivalry.

MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and observers of the coordination committee meeting said Naidu was illegally arrested and put behind the bars for 53 days and people of Telugu states are expressing happiness with the interim bail and they are celebrating it.

He said skill development and fiber grid cases were filed with an idea of keeping the leaders of the Opposition in jail and the ruling party prefers to go for polls. Former minister and JSP leader Padala Aruna expressed confidence that the victory of TDP-JSP alliance is certain. Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said the interim bail would have shocked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and warned that the YSRCP should be prepared for a series of defeats in the coming days. He made it clear that the IAS and IPS officers, who are violating constitutional rights, are sure to go to jail.

JSP Jana Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao opined that the countdown for YS Jagan’s demonic rule has started. He said people want an alliance of the TDP and JSP and they are happy about it.

Former MLA Gandi Babji mentioned that JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan took the right decision at the right time and conveyed a good message to the people by stitching an alliance with the TDP. He said both the parties would form the government in Andhra Pradesh by working together effectively.

TDP MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu and PVGR Naidu, former MLCs B Naga Jagadeswara Rao and Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Pasarla Prasad, JSP district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, leaders T Siva Shankar,P Usha Kiran and others were present.