YSRCP to take up door-to-door campaign again

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy directed the party cadre to go door-to-door and explain welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government for the people of Andhra Pradesh in the last five years.

Holding a meeting with 34 constituency in-charges from North Andhra region and corporators of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Thursday, Subba Reddy exhorted them to carry out the Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP drive once again on a large scale as part of the election campaign.

The Rajya Sabha member said programmes should be designed to highlight the five-year development programmes and welfare schemes implemented for the people.

The leaders were advised to complete the campaign in the rest of the areas in each constituency.

Further, the regional coordinator pointed out that the alliance parties have started following the election campaign of the ruling party.

He alleged that the TDP and Jana Sena Party did not have the courage to hold a public meeting after seeing lakhs of people coming to the ‘Siddham’ meetings. He said that the TDP and Jana Sena are in a situation where they cannot campaign in the state unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from Delhi.

On the alliance of three-parties, the Rajya Sabha member pointed out that people still remember the misrule witnessed during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's tenure between 2014 and 2019. People are not in a position to trust the allied party any longer as the same parties are now coming before them seeking votes, he added.

YSRCP w would explain to the people that the TDP, BJP and JSP had failed to fulfil their previous promises made in 2014, the MP said. He stated that the party activists would explain to the voters that the same result will be repeated if they vote for the allied parties by mistake. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that the YSRCP would seek votes by showing the progress made by the government, Subba Reddy informed.

Responding to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s proposed Varahi Yatra, the MP opined that the JSP does not know how many times they will stop and how many times they will start the yatra.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLA T Nagireddy, district president Kola Guruvulu were present.