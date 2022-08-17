15-day fiesta instill patriotic fervour among people: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The Telangana government has been organising a 15-day Diamond Jubilee Independence celebrations in a bid to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Inaugurating a blood donation camp at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Wednesday, the minister said that no other State in the country has been organising I-Day celebrations as grandeur as the Telangana government.

Inspired by the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had chalked out a 15-day fiesta to instill patriotic fervour among the people. "Showing Gandhi movie to the students, hoisting the national flag on every household in the State and various cultural programmes during the fortnight fiesta were aimed at inculcating patriotism among the people," Errabelli said.

Taking a cue from the Indian Independence struggle, KCR led the Telangana Movement. His perseverance brought separate Telangana, he said. Now, KCR's aim is to transform the State into Bangaru Telangana. KCR put Telangana on fast track by dispensing a perfect blend of welfare and developmental programmes, Errabelli said.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Deputy Mayor Rizwana Shameem, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Sundar Raj Yadav, MGMH Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar and Deputy Superintendent Dr Ramkumar Reddy were among others present. The minister also inaugurated a blood donation camp at Mission Bhagiratha office in Hasanparthy. He distributed appreciation certificates to the donors. In another programme at the Public Gardens in Hanumakonda, the minister inaugurated the handloom stall.