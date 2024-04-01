8 BRS councillors switch to Congress

Wanaparthy: Eight BRS councillors in Wanaparthy municipality on Sunday joined the Congress party

under the leadership of local MLA ThudiMegha Reddy and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate Dr Mallu Ravi. They are: Puttapaka Mahesh (13th ward), Pakanati Krishna (20th ward), NakkaRamulu (7th ward), Jampanna Yadav (26th ward),

Bhuvaneshwari (23rd ward), Chandrakala (19th ward), Satyamma (18th ward) and Bhasha Naik (9th ward)

Both Megha Reddy and Dr Ravi warmly welcomed the councillors and felicitated them on the occasion. Dr Ravi assured to develop the constituency on all fronts, and urged the people of Wanaparthy constituency to give him an overwhelming majority. Megha Reddy said people who had endured many hardships under the BRS rule gave him a majority of 25,000. He called for a majority of 50,000 for Dr Ravi.

Those present included town unit president Chander, councillors Venkatesh, Vibhudi Narayana, Satyam Sagar, Jayasudha Madhu, Lakshmi Ravi Yadav, Sumitra Yadagiri, Brahmam Chari, a leader Lakkakula Satish.