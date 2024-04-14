Adilabad: ‘Will quit politics if Cong gets 14 seats’

Adilabad : BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy predicted that his party was going to win 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. He also said he was ready to quit politics if the ruling Congress party wins 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. “There are no schemes in the Congress government in Telangana, there are only scams and irregularities,” he added.

The BJP held a preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Adilabad district headquarters on Saturday. Maheshwar Reddy took part in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he said. “Even after 100 days of the formation of the government, why are the promises not being fulfilled? They need Rs 5.5 lakh crore to fulfil their promises. Congress leaders have climbed on to the chair in the elections by making the false promises. They are thinking about how to indulge in corrupt practices and land grabbing,” he said.

He said that CM Revanth Reddy, who was the TPCC president during BRS party’s rule, fought over illegal lands and added that now the same land had been handed over to the miscreants. He said he was ready for an open debate on the land grabbing issue.

Targeting rival party MLA KTR, Reddy said KTR was scared with Kavitha’s arrest. Speaking to a TV channel on Saturday on the phone tapping issue, Maheswar Reddy said the days of KTR going to Erragadda were nearing. “We don’t need to use Kavitha’s arrest for elections. Revanth Reddy is afraid of losing the CM’s seat and that is why he is spreading rumours against me that I am hatching conspiracies against him,” he said.