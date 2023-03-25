BJP slams KCR over relief to rain-hit farmers

Warangal: The announcement of Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to the rain-hit farmers is nothing but a gimmick played by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Speaking to media persons at Narsampet in Warangal district on Friday, he said that KCR who noticed people's anti-wave against his party was trying to hoodwink them.

The farmers who wanted to pour out their problems to the Chief Minister left high and dry as the administration didn't allow them to go close to KCR, Reddy said. KCR spoke to some farmers who were picked by the local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, he said.

"Why KCR who time and again reiterates that entire Telangana is behind him was under the three pronged security cover when he inspected crop damage fields," Reddy said. Some BRS MLAs belonging to the district said that no other chief minister had ever inspected crop affected areas in the region. It indicates their lack of knowledge.

I have seen four CMs inspecting rain damaged crops due to untimely rains in the region when I was the MLA, Revuri said. In January 2022, the BRS leaders announced that the Chief Minister would inspect the damaged crops but that never happened. The farmers received compensation only recently, he said. He demanded the government to enumerate the crop damage by using scientific methods, and release the relief as early as possible, Revuri said.