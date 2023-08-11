BJP will end KCR’s family rule: Sunil Bansal

Warangal: The BJP will put an end to the BRS rule in Telangana, BJP national general secretary and party’s State election co-in-charge Sunil Bansal said.

Speaking at the Parliament Pravas Yojana Warangal Cluster (Warangal-Mahabubabad-Khammam) meeting in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he expressed confidence that the BJP will end the family rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.

“We will expose the guiles of KCR who mastered the art of hoodwinking people by rolling out hollow promises,” Bansal said. Stating that a host of top leaders across the political spectrum are ready to join the BJP, he said that the party will only field the candidates who have people’s support in the next elections. The national leadership will take care of the tickets; hence the cadres need to focus on elections, he said. The BJP MLAs from other States will tour Assembly constituencies in Telangana from August 20, he said. The BJP Government which is campaigning Meri Maati Mera Desh will construct a memorial for the ‘veers’ who laid down their lives for the country, Bansal said. He urged people to hoist the national flag on their households from August 12 in the run up to Independence Day.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, BJP National Co Incharge Tamil Nadu State & TS Core committee Member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Bangaru Sruthi, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma were among others present.