BJP will go it alone in Assembly polls: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned the leaders who are joining the Congress adding that joining the party is like cooperating with BRS.

He said a leader whose aim is to support the people and defeat KCR is requested not to join that party, because Congress-BRS is one. KCR is working together with Congress; he said referring to former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s decision to join Congress.

KCR had made an alliance with Congress in the past. This time also they will compete together. KCR has already distributed money to Congress candidates in 30 seats. KCR is confident that whoever wins from that party will go to BRS.

As part of the ‘Maha Janasampark Abhiyan’, Bandi Sanjay made door-to-door visits here on Thursday .and distributed pamphlets explaining the achievements of Narendra Modi’s government in the last 9 years.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay said KCR has more faith in Congress than BRS leaders.

All the leaders who are working with the aim of helping the people are asked to think about this matter and take a decision, he said, adding that BJP will contest polls alone.

The party aims to reach 35 lakh families on one day through the program “BJP to every house”. There are more than 90 lakh families in Telangana, it is planned to meet more than one third of the families. This is a record.

The CBI and ED are engaged in the work of collecting evidence so that those accused in liquor scam cannot escape. KCR, who has ignored the people for 9 years, has spent thousands of crores of public money for his campaign and is trying to mislead the people, he alleged.

KCR who never cared for the martyrs’ families is now calling them and honoring. It is a big gimmick behind giving the post of MLC to Sankaramma. Dharani portal is full of lapses and farmers are suffering.

If all the victims of Dharani are brought together, a huge public meeting can be held at the parade ground. Farmers are laughing at KCR’s slogan of Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar. KCR brought dishonour to Telangana by issuing invalid cheques to Punjab farmers, Bandi Sanjay said.