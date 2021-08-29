Bommineni Ravinder Reddy panel wins WCC polls

Warangal: Bommineni Ravinder Reddy was on Saturday elected as the president of the Warangal Chamber of Commerce (WCC). In a high-decibel contest, the Bommineni Ravinder Reddy panel defeated Sadula Damodar's panel in the election that was held on Friday. Even though Sadula Damodar's panel was backed by the outgoing president Diddi Kumaraswamy and the ruling TRS party, Bommineni panel managed to win the polls.

The new office-bearers of the Chamber include president Bommineni Ravinder Reddy, vice-president Mogili Chandramouli, honorary general secretary Maduri Ved Prakash, joint secretary Sagarla Srinivas and treasurer Alle Sampath.

The executive members include Kailash Harinath, Gajula Suman, Mekala Ravi, Veldi Chakradhar, S Rajeshwar Rao from Bommineni Panel, Kancha Sampath and G Srinivas from Sadula Panel, according to election officer Chakilam Upender.