Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
BRS leaders join BJP
Highlights
Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy urged the saffron cadre to strengthen the party from grass root level.
Warangal : Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy urged the saffron cadre to strengthen the party from grass root level. Addressing the cadre on Saturday, Reddy told them to sensitise the people about the welfare and developmental programmes carried out by the BJP-led Central Government.
BJP Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar said that efforts are on to strengthen the party in the region. On the occasion, Gogula Rana Prathap Reddy, Minumula Raju, Seelam Rambabu, J Raju, Kavitha Veeranna and B Golya Naik of Narsampet joined the saffron party. Senior leaders Eatala Rajender, G Premender Reddy and Rani Rudrama Devi were among others present.
