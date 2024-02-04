BRS leaders join BJP

Warangal : Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy urged the saffron cadre to strengthen the party from grass root level. Addressing the cadre on Saturday, Reddy told them to sensitise the people about the welfare and developmental programmes carried out by the BJP-led Central Government.

BJP Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar said that efforts are on to strengthen the party in the region. On the occasion, Gogula Rana Prathap Reddy, Minumula Raju, Seelam Rambabu, J Raju, Kavitha Veeranna and B Golya Naik of Narsampet joined the saffron party. Senior leaders Eatala Rajender, G Premender Reddy and Rani Rudrama Devi were among others present.