BRS stages protests against LPG price hike

The ruling BRS workers staged demonstrations across erstwhile Warangal district against the hike in prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders on Thursday. The BRS cadres led by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar organised the Vanta Varpu programme in Hanumakonda. Speaking at the protest, Vinay accused the BJP-led Central government of initiating anti-people policies.





"It's unfortunate that the Centre has burdened the common man with yet another hike in LPG prices. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinders this year. In 2014, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400. This had now crossed Rs 1,160 after the BJP came to power," Vinay said. He termed the hike in LPG price as a gift to women ahead of International Women's Day, March 8.





He said that the BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate government. The Centre introduced four labour codes diluting the rights of the working class. Vinay also found fault with the Narendra Modi government for privatising the public sector units (PSUs). The privatisation of PSUs will only help the corporate. The move is to affect the reservations in appointments, he said.





Vinay said that the protests will continue until the Centre rollbacks the LPG prices. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav were among others present.



