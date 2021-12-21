CJI Ramana 'in the eye of needle'

Warangal: The bearded Mattewada Ajay Kumar, an international class micro artist, is back setting ripples in his field. This time around he had come up with an amazing handcrafted micro sculpture in the eye of a needle. Known as an artist for all occasions, Ajay chose to sculpt none other than the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI), Nutalapati Venkata Ramana, and the Supreme Court Building.

He presented it to the CJI during the inauguration of a new court building on Sunday. Justice Ramana lauded and felicitated him after watching the miniature art with a microscope. The miniature art has also come in for a huge appreciation from the Telangana High Court Chief Justice Sathish Chandra Sharma, High Court judges Ujjal Bhuyan, Rajashekhara Reddy and P Naveen Rao.

The figurine of the CJI measured 1 mm in height and 0.25 mm in width with his name by the side. The micro sculpture also included the statuette of the Supreme Court. It measured 1.4 mm in height and 1 mm in width with a national flag measuring 0.07 in height and 0.09 mm in width.

It may be noted here that Ajay's micro art that portrays 'Dandi March', also known as Salt Satyagraha, had found a place in the prestigious National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) Project at Dandi in Navsari district of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who dedicated the memorial to the nation in January 2019 appreciated Ajay Kumar for his amazing skills.

Ajay Kumar Mattewada was the winner of first prize in an international micro sculpture contest, 'Art in a capsule' conducted in the year 2019 by a world renowned pharmaceutical company ACG Group. He won 5000 US Dollars prize money and a certificate of appreciation in the contest in which 88 artists from all over India, US and Europe participated.

The micro artist was among the five finalists in Global Arts Award-2020, Changhai organised in China in which around 150 artists from across the world participated.

Ajay Kumar who was engaged in micro sculpture for the past 35 years created the World Record, National Record and entered into Limca Book of Records five times for his miniature works. In 2019, NIT Warangal felicitated him and recognised him as the third Micro Sculptor in the world and presented a citation.