Collector M Haritha stresses on girl child rights

Warangal: Gender discrimination is still prevalent in the country and there was a need to against it, the Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha said. Releasing the pamphlets related to the National Girl Child Day here on Thursday, she emphasised the need for spreading awareness among the people about all the inequalities girls face in the society.

It may be mentioned here that the administration is going to celebrate National Girl Child Day on Friday (January 24).

"Girl child rights need to be protected by organising awareness camps, discussions, importance of education and programmes on child sex ratios. The onus is on every citizen to participate in the 'Save the Girl Child' campaign, thereby to create a safe environment for the girls," Haritha said.

She called to work against failing child sex ratio in the country and change the mindset of the people. The Collector stressed the need for increasing awareness about the importance and role of the girl child.

"There was an imperative need to educate people about the health and nutrition of a girl child, besides providing them equal rights. Every girl child should be given an opportunity to explore new vistas in their career. Creating a positive environment around valuing the girl child is the need of the hour," Haritha said.