Collector promises all support to rain-hit farmers

Rajanna Sircilla: Amid intermittent rains affecting paddy fields in the district, In-charge Collector Garima Agarwal has urged farmers to remain calm and assured them of full government support.

She advised them to defer paddy harvesting by two more days until weather conditions improve.

During her visit to the paddy procurement centre of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Jillella village in Thangallapalli mandal on Thursday, Agarwal reviewed the ongoing procurement operations and interacted with farmers to understand their concerns on the ground.

Emphasising precautionary measures, the Collector issued a set of key directives to officials and procurement staff.

She told them that all purchase centres must provide tarpaulins to farmers without fail to prevent harvested paddy from getting wet.

Paddy should be dried only after the rains completely subside to maintain quality.

Rice millers were directed to unload and accept even the fine variety (Sanna Rakam) paddy delivered from procurement centres without delay.

Agarwal personally inspected the paddy heaps and measured moisture levels, ensuring that the stock was being handled properly. She also discussed procurement logistics with Civil Supplies and Agriculture department officials to streamline the process during the rain-affected period.

The Collector reiterated that the administration is fully committed to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring smooth and timely paddy procurement despite weather disruptions.