Just In
Congress condemns Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka
Warangal: Condemning Ramesh Bidhuri’s controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress cadre led by the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy staged a protest and burned the effigy of BJP in Hanumakonda on Tuesday. It may be recalled here that Ramesh Bidhuri, during a campaign in Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, compared roads to ‘Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.’
Naini demanded Ramesh Bidhuri to tender unconditional apologies and withdraw his remarks. He criticised the BJP leadership for fielding a person like Ramesh Bidhuri who has no respect for women. He also demanded the BJP suspend Ramesh Bidhuri from the party. Naini said that the BJP is more concerned about winning elections rather than focusing on administration.