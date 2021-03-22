Congress cries foul over Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation delimitation

Warangal: With objections pouring in, the complaint desk appears to be very busy ever since the administration had released the draft notification for the delimitation of divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

The Congress leaders led by Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy submitted a memorandum to Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, who is also the GWMC Special Officer, on Monday. Earlier, they also submitted a memorandum to the GWMC Assistant Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy accused the ruling TRS party leaders of meddling with the delimitation process. "Due to the intervention of the people's representatives, the delimitation process was not done in accordance with the norms laid down by the government," Reddy said. The carving of divisions was done to satisfy the ruling party leaders, he added.

He alleged that the ruling party split the divisions into three wherever the Opposition was strong. Reddy found fault with the authorities for not taking the voice of all parties and denizens before the delimitation of divisions. The DCC chief demanded the government to redraw the divisions by scrapping the recently released draft. He said that a complaint would be lodged with the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration. TPCC general secretary Namindla Srinivas, secretaries Meesala Prakash and K Srinivas were among others present.

So far, the GWMC administration has received 72 complaints from the people. Tuesday (March 23) is the last date for receiving complaints, the GWMC officials said.