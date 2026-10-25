Congress focuses on victory in graduates’ MLC elections

Hanumakonda: Congress legal cell leaders from Hanumakonda and Warangal districts have launched preparations for the upcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ MLC elections, setting their sights on securing victory for the party candidate.

The leaders emphasised the importance of effective voter registration and widespread awareness to ensure that every eligible graduate is registered and able to exercise their franchise.

As part of the preparations, legal cell leaders held discussions with Government Pleaders (GPs), Assistant Government Pleaders (AGPs), Public Prosecutors (PPs) and other advocates, outlining strategies for the election campaign.

The meeting focused on strengthening the graduate voter registration process, identifying eligible voters and ensuring that all qualified graduates complete the necessary formalities. Participants also discussed devising campaign strategies in accordance with election rules and regulations.

The leaders stressed that the active participation of advocates would play a crucial role in the electoral process. They called for close coordination among legal cell members and party leaders at every stage, from voter registration to campaigning.

Emphasising unity and collective effort, they urged party cadres to work with a clear plan and ensure the effective participation of graduates.

The leaders expressed confidence that coordinated efforts by advocates and party workers would strengthen the Congress campaign and improve the party candidate’s prospects in the elections.