Government offices and public institutions waterlogged after brief rain in Devanakonda

Devanakonda: The inadequate drainage infrastructure in Devanakonda mandal was laid bare once again on Saturday as barely half an hour of moderate rainfall left the premises of several key government offices and public institutions severely waterlogged.

Rainwater inundated the surroundings of the Mandal Agriculture Officer’s office, local schools, a public hospital, a bank, and the veterinary hospital, triggering intense anger among local residents over administrative apathy. Citizens expressed grave concern regarding public access to essential healthcare, asking how patients—especially those needing urgent medical attention—could navigate the submerged grounds safely.

Residents warned that conditions would deteriorate significantly during heavier downpours if basic civic defects remain unaddressed.

Taking a sharp jab at officials, locals sarcastically questioned whether proper drainage channels existed around public buildings or if the structures were built atop drains.

Residents also criticized the authorities for observing 'Dry Day' every Friday to control mosquito breeding, while turning a blind eye to persistent stagnant water around government offices.

"What is the purpose of conducting Dry Day exercises when officials fail to notice and rectify massive waterlogging right outside their doors?" questioned enraged citizens.

Demanding an immediate and permanent resolution, residents urged the mandal administration to deploy dewatering pumps, clear clogged drainage networks, and overhaul civic infrastructure.

They emphasized that symbolic sanitation drives are useless unless ground-level cleanliness is maintained and public institutions remain easily accessible during monsoon spells.