Congress steps up graduate voter registration for MLC elections

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA NainiRajender Reddy has called on Congress leaders and workers to work collectively to ensure the victory of the party’s official candidate, RamreddySarvottam Reddy, in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC elections.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held at the Hanumakonda District Congress Committee (DCC) office on Thursday, Naini stressed the need to expedite the identification and registration of eligible graduates through Form-18. He directed division presidents in the Warangal West constituency to identify graduates in their respective areas and help them complete the voter registration process. He also urged party workers to raise awareness among educated and unemployed graduates about registration procedures and explain the state government’s initiatives to provide employment opportunities and promote their welfare.

Naini emphasised coordinated efforts at every stage, from voter registration to campaigning, and called for a decisive victory for the Congress candidate.

Hanumakonda DCC president InagalaVenkatram Reddy said election preparations would be coordinated at division and mandal levels, in line with decisions taken at the joint Warangal district meeting. He urged party cadres to intensify registration efforts. Election conveners, PCC general secretaries, former corporators and other senior party leaders attended the meeting.