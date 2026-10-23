Raihan Vadra's photos removed from exhibition

Jaipur: The Bikaner House Management Society on Thursday said it had asked for certain photographs to be removed from Raihan Vadra's exhibition after finding them inconsistent with its policy. It added that the remaining photographs were still on display. In a statement, the society said Bikaner House is a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture, and that all exhibitions and related activities must adhere to the policies laid down by its management.

The clarification came a day after artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, alleged that several photographs depicting recent protests in Delhi had been taken down ahead of his solo exhibition, triggering a controversy. Raihan said he was informed at 3.30 pm that the exhibition would be cancelled unless the photographs were removed by 5 pm. He also said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show with the Bikaner House management well in advance. Priyanka Gandhi criticised the decision, calling it "ridiculous" and accusing the authorities of trying to "muzzle" the voices of young people across the country. "Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she told PTI.