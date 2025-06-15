CPI demands scrapping of KLIP

Warangal: CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao demanded that the government should shelve the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and save the people’s money for its operational expenditure.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he stated that BRS leaders previously claimed that the KLIP was the brainchild of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “KCR himself owned the designing of the KLIP, but he changed his tack to escape responsibility. Further, KCR accuses engineers of designing the project,” Kunamneni said. “The construction of KLIP didn’t benefit the farmers. Farmers still depended on water from the Yellampally project,” he said, adding that the CPI had demanded that the government then construct the project at Tummidihetti at a height of 140 m, which would have catered to the irrigation needs of all the districts.

He found fault with the Centre for not handing over the body of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshava Rao, who was killed in an encounter.

CPI State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Siraboina Karnakar, Adari Srinivas, Manda Sadalaxmi, Thota Bikshapathi and Maddela Yellesh were among others present.