Cybercrime station to come up in Warangal

Warangal: Aimed at keeping a tab on growing number of cybercrimes and to provide speedy redressal to the victims, an exclusive cybercrime police station is to come up in the Warangal Police Commissionerate. Thanks to the Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath who convinced the higher-ups the importance of setting up a cybercrime station in Warangal, the second largest city in the State.

The cybercrime station is to come up on the premises of the Command Control building. The cybercrime station will have a team of an ACP, an inspector, three sub-inspectors, three head constables and 12 constables. The team is thoroughly trained and probably to be drawn from Hyderabad.

The Commissioner said that the expertise of the team is to help the victims immensely. “Notwithstanding the awareness programmes, there is a multifold increase in the number of cybercrime. A whopping 654 cases related to cybercrime have been registered from January 1 to September 4 this year under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits,” Ranganath said.