Dargah area will get amenities: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, who visited Thalla Dargah in the city on Wednesday, directed the engineering officials to prepare estimates for the construction of a community hall. During his visit to Division 22, the Mayor offered prayers at the Dargah and interacted with the religious elders. Following the locals' appeal, the Mayor instructed Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) DE Manohar to come up with a proposal for the construction of community hall, toilets and drainage, so that he could present it in the Council meeting for approval. Corporator Bhagyalaxmi Ravi, Habib and former Corporator Arif were among others present.



In another programme, Maharshi Gausala representatives Repala Harishankar, Belide Venkateshwarlu, Chandrasekhar and others felicitated the Mayor Gunda Prakah Rao on achieving honorary doctorate. They offered an elephant idol as a memento.