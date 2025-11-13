Darshan for devotees suspended at under-renovation Rajanna temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: Darshan has been temporarily suspended at Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in view of ongoing temple development and expansion works.

The decision was taken late on Tuesday night to expedite infrastructure upgrades and ensure smooth progress of the works within the temple premises.

According to officials, the suspension will remain in effect until completion of the current development phase.

Alternative arrangements for devotees

To ensure uninterrupted worship, the Rajanna-Sircilla district administration and temple authorities have made alternate arrangements for devotees to offer worship at the Sri Bhimeshwara Temple. All regular rituals, offerings, and paid services are being conducted there until darshan at the main Rajanna temple resumes.

At Sri Bhimeshwara Temple, rituals and offerings available are-- Abhishekam, Annapuja, Kode Mokku, Kumkuma puja, Nitya Kalyanam, and Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam among others.

Officials added that Kumkuma pujas are being performed at the Sri Gayatri Devi shrine located on the Bhimeshwara Temple premises.

Special pujas at other shrines

At Sri Nageshwara Swamy Temple, devotees can attend Chandi Homam, Nitya Kalyanam from 10:30 am to 12 pm; Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam from 1pm to 2 pm; Lingarchana from 6 pm to 8 pm.

With darshan suspended at the Rajanna Temple, devotees have begun visiting the Sri Bhimeshwara Temple to offer worship and seek divine blessings. Temple authorities said that all departments are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the development phase and appealed for public cooperation until regular darshan resumes at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple.