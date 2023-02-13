Development is possible only with Congress, say Kondas

Warangal: Development is possible only with the Congress, former minister Konda Surekha said. Campaigning in the Warangal East constituency as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo initiative on Sunday, she said that the BRS failed to live up to the people's aspirations. "People in Telangana fought for a separate State as they failed to get justice in the united Andhra Pradesh. After coming to power, K Chandrashekar Rao miserably failed to implement his party manifesto," Surekha said.

Surekha who gave a patient hearing to the issues faced by the denizens in the 24th Division of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) during her door-to-door visit assured them of resolving their issues after Congress returns to power. "Whatever development took place in the Warangal East Constituency was during my stint as the MLA," she said, accusing the sitting BRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender of ignoring the development of the region. She alleged that the MLA is more interested in amassing assets rather than focusing on the issues faced by the people.

Surekha also launched a tirade against the BJP-led Central Government. The Centre is intolerant and impatient to the criticism. It was misusing the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other investigating agencies to settle terms with its detractors by foisting false cases against them, Surekha alleged. Meanwhile, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao along with Surekha met Urus Dargah head Ubed Baba and Naveed Baba as part of the Congress' campaign. He also discussed the Urus that commences with Sandal on Monday.