Warangal: 'Don't carried away by lies spread by BJP, Cong'

The Opposition parties are spreading blatant lies on the TSPSC question paper leak issue to instigate the youth and students, the Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy said. Speaking to media persons along with the TRSV leaders on the Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Friday, he appealed to youth not to carry away with the misinformation spread by the Congress and the BJP leaders about the paper leak.





"The BRS government has been striving hard to fulfill the very concept of Telangana agitation - neellu, nidhulu and niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs)," he said. Telangana Government had already filled 1.32 lakh jobs. This apart, the KCR Government took up the process of recruiting 90,000 jobs, Reddy said. Efforts are on to fill the vacancies by adopting foolproof measures, he added. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay needs to exert pressure on his leadership to fill the 10 lakh vacancies in the Central Government, he said. There are 11,500 vacancies in the central universities, he added.





The paper leak issue is restricted to a couple of employees working with the TSPSC and there is no reason to find fault with the State government, Vasudeva Reddy said, referring to the accolades received by the TSPSC from UPSC and other States. He criticised the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for leveling baseless allegations against the BRS leaders. On the other hand, Bandi Sanjay is evading the special investigation team which asked him to submit the evidence related to the TSPSC paper leak, he said.





The TSPSC will take care of examinations that have been cancelled, he said, appealing to youth to prepare for them without paying attention to the Opposition leaders' accusations. He said that the government was trying to provide free meals and snacks to the youth preparing for the competitive examinations, besides supplying study material and keeping open libraries round the clock. B Veerender, Jorika Ramesh, P Komuraiah, B Prashanth and Sharat Chandra were among others present.



