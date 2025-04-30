Encourage Cong cadres who work among people

Hanamkonda: If Rahul Gandhi wants to become the Prime Minister, opportunities should be given not to those who circle around leaders, but to those who work among people for the party, said Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday.

He participated in a Congress organisational planning meeting held under the leadership of DCC president Kommuri Pratap Reddy in Jangaon district, along with MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, PCC observers MLC Addanki Dayakar and Lingam Yadav.

Srihari said the organisational structure is crucial for any party; it is a welcome move that the Congress is focusing on its organisational building. He emphasised that it doesn’t matter whether one came into the party early or late—what matters is ability to influence people and bring in votes. The MLA stated that one can move forward in today’s political system only if they are equipped in all respects.

He urged that along with working faithfully for the party, one should also engage with public and their hardships. Only those who are willing to spend even ten rupees for a cause will advance in politics.

He declared that wherever he may be, he would work with loyalty. He pointed out that some, despite being in the same party, criticise their own leaders through press meets and make negative posts on social media, which is not a good practice.

He stated that public support for the Congress is strong across the country; to preserve it, opportunities should be given to people who inspire public trust. Leaders should be accessible to the public regularly—if they appear and disappear like passersby, people will not believe them. He assured that in the Station Ghanpur constituency, 100% genuine Congress activists would be given opportunities, as per the PCC guidelines.

Srihari mentioned that the State is currently facing financial challenges and that former CM KCR incurred debts beyond the State’s capacity. Still the CM is fulfilling the promises made to people one by one. He said the government is being attacked heavily by the BRS and BJP; there is a need to counter the attacks. Only if the Congress moves forward with unity can it defeat the Opposition, he asserted. Strengthening the party and making Rahul Gandhi the PM should be our goal in the coming days. District Library corporation chairman Marujodu Rambabu, PCC general secretary Lakavath Danwanti, PCC leaders, chairpersons of various corporations, market committee chairmen, State/district/mandal-level leaders attended.